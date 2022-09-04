StackOs Price Hits $0.0131 on Top Exchanges (STACK)

StackOs (STACK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, StackOs has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One StackOs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. StackOs has a market cap of $5.25 million and $5,997.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835698 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015581 BTC.
StackOs Profile
StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,183,352 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS.
Buying and Selling StackOs
