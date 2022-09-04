Starcoin (STC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.04 Million

Starcoin (STC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Starcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Starcoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Starcoin has a total market capitalization of $20.04 million and $37,840.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026022 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00298270 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001184 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002456 BTC.
About Starcoin
Starcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,891,908 coins. Starcoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. The official message board for Starcoin is www.starcointalk.com.
Starcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
