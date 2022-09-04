Starlink Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Starlink has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Starlink coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Starlink has a market capitalization of $38.17 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starlink alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834683 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So.

Starlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.