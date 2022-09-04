Starname Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Starname has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $18,989.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Starname has traded 131.5% higher against the dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Starname

Starname is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

