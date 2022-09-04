StarterCoin Market Cap Tops $8,775.43 (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One StarterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. StarterCoin has a total market capitalization of $8,775.43 and $26.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,746.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132533 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022284 BTC.

StarterCoin Coin Profile

STAC is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com.

StarterCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

