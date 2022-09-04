Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
Shares of SPLP stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $916.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.52.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Partners (SPLP)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.