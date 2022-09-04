Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $916.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,747,000 after purchasing an additional 212,375 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

