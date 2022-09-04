Step Finance Reaches Market Cap of $149,062.86 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $149,062.86 and approximately $155,981.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00833234 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015503 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

