Step Hero Market Capitalization Tops $24,415.09 (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Step Hero has a total market cap of $24,415.09 and $39,290.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,802.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00132098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name "Hero" token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future"

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

