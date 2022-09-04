Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $1,772,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 288.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 46,360 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

