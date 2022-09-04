Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:STC opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

