Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RLAY. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $38.15.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,751 shares of company stock valued at $891,694 in the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

