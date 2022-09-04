StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.88.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
