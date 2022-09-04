StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Price Performance

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a P/E ratio of 109.12 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

