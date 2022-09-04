StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SMED. Barrington Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.
Sharps Compliance Price Performance
SMED stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Trading of Sharps Compliance
About Sharps Compliance
Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.