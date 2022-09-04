StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SMED. Barrington Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance Price Performance

SMED stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Sharps Compliance

About Sharps Compliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 91.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 121,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 392,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.