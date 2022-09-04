StockNews.com Downgrades Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 66,791 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

