StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

