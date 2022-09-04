StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.24 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

