StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 85.20%.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

