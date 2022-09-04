StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NERV opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.21. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.