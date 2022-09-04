StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NWFL opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $208.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,817.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,188 shares of company stock worth $109,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

