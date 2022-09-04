StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O2Micro International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 249,850 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,265,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 99,195 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

