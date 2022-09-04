StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMUGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Qumu to $0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu Price Performance

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 143.45% and a negative net margin of 66.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qumu

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Qumu by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Qumu by 23.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

