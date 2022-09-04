StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Qumu to $0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 143.45% and a negative net margin of 66.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Qumu by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Qumu by 23.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

