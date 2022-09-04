StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ UTSI opened at $4.01 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.
About UTStarcom
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTStarcom (UTSI)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.