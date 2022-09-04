StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $4.01 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

