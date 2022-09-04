StockNews.com Lowers Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Hold

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 194.1% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,306 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,815,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,379 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

