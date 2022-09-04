StockNews.com Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.27.

VOYA stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.65.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.8% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,563,000 after acquiring an additional 524,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,318 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

