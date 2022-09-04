StockNews.com Upgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.68.

IVZ opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. Invesco has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Invesco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

