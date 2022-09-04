Storj Market Cap Achieves $227.67 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Storj coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $227.67 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storj has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 410,941,482 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io.

Storj Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.