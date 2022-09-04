Strike Hits Market Cap of $60.41 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Strike has a market cap of $60.41 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $18.09 or 0.00091000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015528 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,338,740 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

