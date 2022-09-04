StrongHands One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 96.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. StrongHands has a market cap of $52,805.39 and $4.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000178 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,930,434,994 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

