StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 96.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $52,805.39 and $4.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000178 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,930,434,994 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

