Suku (SUKU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.24 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Suku has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and $6.24 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Suku coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,403,216 coins. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

