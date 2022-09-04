Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.97

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.97 and traded as high as $11.99. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 129,049 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

