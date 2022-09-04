Sun (New) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.08 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $52.00 million and approximately $27.08 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,701,211,472 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio.

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

