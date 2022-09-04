Super Zero Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $36.81 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $36.81 million and $1.79 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.32 or 0.07878186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00162624 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 618,299,913 coins and its circulating supply is 366,692,877 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.