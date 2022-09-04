Supercars (CAR) Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last Week

Supercars (CAR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Supercars has a market cap of $1.12 million and $11,179.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Supercars has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Supercars token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000938 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Supercars alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,911.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132053 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.

Supercars Token Profile

Supercars (CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Supercars

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Supercars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Supercars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Supercars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Supercars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.