Supercars Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Supercars token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Supercars has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $11,179.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Supercars has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,911.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132053 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.

About Supercars

CAR is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Supercars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Supercars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Supercars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

