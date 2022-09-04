sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Reaches $83.41 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00005088 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $83.41 million and approximately $110.02 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 82,458,823 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

