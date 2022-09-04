Swap (XWP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.00

Swap (XWP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $65,025.71 and $40.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swap has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,686,954 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

