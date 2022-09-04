Swing Price Hits $0.0208 on Top Exchanges (SWING)

Swing (SWING) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Swing has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Swing has a market cap of $125,421.55 and $2.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swing Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 6,023,234 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

