Swop (SWOP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32,733.00

Swop (SWOP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Swop coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swop has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Swop has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $32,733.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00838893 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015467 BTC.
Swop Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,579,452 coins and its circulating supply is 2,492,891 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Swop Coin Trading
