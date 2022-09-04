SYL Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.40 Million (SYL)

SYL (SYL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, SYL has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYL has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $30,404.00 worth of SYL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SYL Coin Profile

SYL is a coin. It was first traded on March 30th, 2021. SYL’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,000,000 coins. SYL’s official Twitter account is @XSL_Labs.

Buying and Selling SYL

According to CryptoCompare, “The SYL will be the utility token of the Pulsar distributed network, a project on decentralized identity & data privacy. It will be necessary for the creation of an SDI, for the execution of Smart Contracts and will be usable within the ecosystem to access the various services that will be offered within SYL Library. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

