Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $112.00

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 116.50 ($1.41). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 14,409 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £20.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,883.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

