Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $58.28 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,121,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,446,000 after acquiring an additional 219,576 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,131,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,478,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 477,225 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.