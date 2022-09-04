Synthetify (SNY) Market Cap Hits $816,390.51

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Synthetify has a total market cap of $816,390.51 and $85,391.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031442 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00040487 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify (CRYPTO:SNY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Synthetify Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange.Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time.Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties.You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets.Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

