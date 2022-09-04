Syntropy (NOIA) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Syntropy (NOIA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $33.76 million and $74,528.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,874.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035891 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022140 BTC.

About Syntropy

NOIA is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,470,241 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syntropy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

