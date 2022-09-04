Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of 189.19 and a beta of 1.32. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

