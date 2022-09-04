Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

SYRS opened at $0.78 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 157.22% and a negative net margin of 433.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

