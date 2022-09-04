Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Hits $97.83 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $97.83 million and $5.02 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 659,110,257 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

