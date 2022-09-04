T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after buying an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,632,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $223.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.57.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

