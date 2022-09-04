TaaS (TAAS) One Day Volume Hits $762.00

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market cap of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,935.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00132072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022072 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.

TaaS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

